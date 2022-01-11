Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes rank third with 50 points and the Flyers are 11th with 33 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 5.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

The Hurricanes are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.3 (21st).

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (90 in 35 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.2 (73 in 33).

Carolina is first in the league in goal differential, at +42 (+1.3 per game).

Philadelphia has a -26 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 25 goals (on 24.0% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 22 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 17th in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.0% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia, good for 28 points.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Travis Konecny's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.

Carter Hart has allowed 60 goals (2.9 per game) and collected 620 saves (29.5 per game) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).

Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, has made 449 saves (32.1 per game), and has given up 45 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Justin Braun: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (37 total points), having amassed 15 goals and 22 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Andrei Svechnikov's season total of 26 points has come from 12 goals and 14 assists.

In 23 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 44 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 576 saves (25.0 per game).

Antti Raanta has recorded a .908 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 198 saves (19.8 per game).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower Body), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

