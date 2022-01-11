Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes rank third with 50 points and the Flyers are 11th with 33 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia
Carolina and Philadelphia Stats
- The Hurricanes are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.3 (21st).
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (90 in 35 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.2 (73 in 33).
- Carolina is first in the league in goal differential, at +42 (+1.3 per game).
- Philadelphia has a -26 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 25 goals (on 24.0% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 22 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 17th in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.0% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia, good for 28 points.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.
- Travis Konecny's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.
- Carter Hart has allowed 60 goals (2.9 per game) and collected 620 saves (29.5 per game) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, has made 449 saves (32.1 per game), and has given up 45 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Justin Braun: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (37 total points), having amassed 15 goals and 22 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
- Andrei Svechnikov's season total of 26 points has come from 12 goals and 14 assists.
- In 23 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 44 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 576 saves (25.0 per game).
- Antti Raanta has recorded a .908 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 198 saves (19.8 per game).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower Body), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
