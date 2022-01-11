Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes rank third with 50 points and the Flyers are 11th with 33 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

5.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Hurricanes are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.3 (21st).
  • The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (90 in 35 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.2 (73 in 33).
  • Carolina is first in the league in goal differential, at +42 (+1.3 per game).
  • Philadelphia has a -26 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 25 goals (on 24.0% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 22 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 17th in league).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.0% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia, good for 28 points.
  • Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.
  • Travis Konecny's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 60 goals (2.9 per game) and collected 620 saves (29.5 per game) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
  • Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, has made 449 saves (32.1 per game), and has given up 45 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Justin Braun: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (37 total points), having amassed 15 goals and 22 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
  • Andrei Svechnikov's season total of 26 points has come from 12 goals and 14 assists.
  • In 23 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 44 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 576 saves (25.0 per game).
  • Antti Raanta has recorded a .908 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 198 saves (19.8 per game).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower Body), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save in net against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

1 minute ago
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy