Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates back to the bench against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9) as a part of Monday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes rank second and the Flyers 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Hurricanes put up 3.5 goals per game (171 in 49 games), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (168 in 49).
  • The Flyers are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are second defensively (2.4 against).
  • Carolina is +53 overall in goal differential this season, third in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia has a -43 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 37 goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 35 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 25th in league).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux's 16 goals and 21 assists in 46 games for Philadelphia add up to 37 total points on the season.
  • Cam Atkinson has posted 37 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 20 assists.
  • Travis Konecny is a crucial player on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 21 assists.
  • Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league). He has 529 saves, and has allowed 60 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Eye), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 52 points in 46 games (22 goals and 30 assists).
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 46 games, with 22 goals and 25 assists.
  • Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 31 assists for Carolina.
  • In 35 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 72 goals (2.10 goals against average) and has racked up 917 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

