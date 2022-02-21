Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Feb 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates back to the bench against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9) as a part of Monday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes rank second and the Flyers 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

The Hurricanes put up 3.5 goals per game (171 in 49 games), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (168 in 49).

The Flyers are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are second defensively (2.4 against).

Carolina is +53 overall in goal differential this season, third in the NHL.

Philadelphia has a -43 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 37 goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 35 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 25th in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 16 goals and 21 assists in 46 games for Philadelphia add up to 37 total points on the season.

Cam Atkinson has posted 37 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 20 assists.

Travis Konecny is a crucial player on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 21 assists.

Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league). He has 529 saves, and has allowed 60 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Eye), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 52 points in 46 games (22 goals and 30 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 46 games, with 22 goals and 25 assists.

Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 31 assists for Carolina.

In 35 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 72 goals (2.10 goals against average) and has racked up 917 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

