Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9) as a part of Monday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes rank second and the Flyers 14th in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6.5
Carolina and Philadelphia Stats
- The Hurricanes put up 3.5 goals per game (171 in 49 games), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (168 in 49).
- The Flyers are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are second defensively (2.4 against).
- Carolina is +53 overall in goal differential this season, third in the NHL.
- Philadelphia has a -43 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 37 goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 35 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 25th in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 16 goals and 21 assists in 46 games for Philadelphia add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Cam Atkinson has posted 37 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 20 assists.
- Travis Konecny is a crucial player on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 21 assists.
- Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league). He has 529 saves, and has allowed 60 goals (3.6 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Eye), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 52 points in 46 games (22 goals and 30 assists).
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 46 games, with 22 goals and 25 assists.
- Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 31 assists for Carolina.
- In 35 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 72 goals (2.10 goals against average) and has racked up 917 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
