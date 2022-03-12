Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features a matchup in Raleigh, North Carolina between the Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5) and Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) at PNC Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank first in the Eastern Conference (85 points), while the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (46 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

5.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Flyers are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).
  • The Flyers put up 2.5 goals per game (144 in 57 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (134 in 57).
  • Carolina has a +58 goal differential on the season, second in the league.
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -51 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 41 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (on 13.9% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 23 (killing off 88.6% of penalties, first in league).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (59 total points), having collected 25 goals and 34 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 51 points (0.9 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 16 goals and 30 assists for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1032 saves. His .928 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Frederik Andersen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 43 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.
  • Claude Giroux has racked up 40 points this season, with 17 goals and 23 assists.
  • Travis Konecny's 10 goals and 24 assists add up to 34 points this season.
  • Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (21st in the league), with 1092 total saves, conceding 106 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
