Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 70 points and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats

The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are second defensively (2.4 against).

On average, the Hurricanes post 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is +37 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.

Carolina is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +52 (+1.1 per game).

The Hurricanes have conceded 18 power-play goals (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.1% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has collected 21 goals and 30 assists in 45 games for Carolina, good for 51 points.

Andrei Svechnikov has totaled 47 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 25 assists.

Anthony DeAngelo has earned nine goals on the season, adding 30 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 917 total saves, conceding 72 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Upper body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 51 points in 45 games.

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 39 games, with 14 goals and 32 assists.

Kris Letang has six goals and 39 assists for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .923 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.