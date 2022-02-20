Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 70 points and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Penguins vs Hurricanes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats

  • The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are second defensively (2.4 against).
  • On average, the Hurricanes post 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).
  • Pittsburgh is +37 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.
  • Carolina is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +52 (+1.1 per game).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 18 power-play goals (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
  • The Penguins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.1% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has collected 21 goals and 30 assists in 45 games for Carolina, good for 51 points.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has totaled 47 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 25 assists.
  • Anthony DeAngelo has earned nine goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 917 total saves, conceding 72 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Upper body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 51 points in 45 games.
  • Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 39 games, with 14 goals and 32 assists.
  • Kris Letang has six goals and 39 assists for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .923 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17708980
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Penguins

By Ben Macaluso
5 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates the puck around the net of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17708825
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Wichita State

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17715805
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Butler

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17694276
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
imago1009336963h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril

By Frank Urbina
5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy