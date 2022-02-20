Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 70 points and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats
- The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are second defensively (2.4 against).
- On average, the Hurricanes post 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).
- Pittsburgh is +37 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.
- Carolina is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +52 (+1.1 per game).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 18 power-play goals (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
- The Penguins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.1% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has collected 21 goals and 30 assists in 45 games for Carolina, good for 51 points.
- Andrei Svechnikov has totaled 47 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 25 assists.
- Anthony DeAngelo has earned nine goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 917 total saves, conceding 72 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Upper body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 51 points in 45 games.
- Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 39 games, with 14 goals and 32 assists.
- Kris Letang has six goals and 39 assists for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .923 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
