Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank first while the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Pittsburgh
Carolina and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Hurricanes are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
- The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
- Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +58 (+1.1 per game).
- Pittsburgh has a +33 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
- The Hurricanes have scored 40 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 44 points this season have come via 15 goals and 29 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 76 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 1003 saves with a .930 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has collected 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh, good for 53 points.
- Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 50 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 34 assists in 43 games.
- Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has 1140 saves while allowing 98 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
