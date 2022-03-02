Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank first while the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Carolina and Pittsburgh Stats

The Hurricanes are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).

The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).

Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +58 (+1.1 per game).

Pittsburgh has a +33 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.

The Hurricanes have scored 40 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Hurricanes have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

Teuvo Teravainen's 44 points this season have come via 15 goals and 29 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 76 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 1003 saves with a .930 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has collected 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh, good for 53 points.

Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 50 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 34 assists in 43 games.

Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.

Tristan Jarry has 1140 saves while allowing 98 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

