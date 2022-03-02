Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank first while the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Hurricanes vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Carolina and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Hurricanes are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
  • Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +58 (+1.1 per game).
  • Pittsburgh has a +33 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have scored 40 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 44 points this season have come via 15 goals and 29 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 76 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 1003 saves with a .930 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has collected 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh, good for 53 points.
  • Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 50 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 34 assists in 43 games.
  • Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has 1140 saves while allowing 98 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
SI Guide

Heat Face Bucks in Playoff Rematch

By Kevin Sweeney
9 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy