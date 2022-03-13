Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-15-9) host the Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 13, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 79 points and the Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference with 85 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats

The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (191 in 59 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (134 in 57).

The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (eighth in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +38.

Carolina is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +58.

The Hurricanes have conceded 23 power-play goals (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).

The Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 25.3% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho's 25 goals and 34 assists in 55 games for Carolina add up to 59 total points on the season.

Andrei Svechnikov has helped lead the offense for Carolina this season with 23 goals and 28 assists.

Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen is among the top offensive players on the team with 46 total points (16 goals and 30 assists).

Frederik Andersen has given up 80 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 1032 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Hip), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 59 points. He has 28 goals and 31 assists this season.

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's season total of 50 points has come from six goals and 44 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 105 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 1225 saves with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.