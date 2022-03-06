Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his game winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina between the Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5) and Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are first (with 81 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th (39 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Seattle

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Seattle Stats

The Hurricanes put up 3.4 goals per game (187 in 55 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (198 in 56).

On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +55.

Seattle's goal differential is -55 on the season (30th in the league).

The Kraken have conceded 33 power-play goals (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 41 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 22 (killing off 88.8% of penalties, first in league).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 57 points in 52 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 23 goals and 28 assists to total 51 points (1.0 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals and 30 assists for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1032 saves. His .928 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 33 points are important for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 49 games.

Jordan Eberle is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 32 total points (0.6 per game), with 15 goals and 17 assists in 55 games.

Yanni Gourde's 12 goals and 19 assists add up to 31 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has 949 saves while giving up 120 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

