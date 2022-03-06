Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina between the Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5) and Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are first (with 81 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th (39 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Seattle Stats
- The Hurricanes put up 3.4 goals per game (187 in 55 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (198 in 56).
- On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +55.
- Seattle's goal differential is -55 on the season (30th in the league).
- The Kraken have conceded 33 power-play goals (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 41 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 22 (killing off 88.8% of penalties, first in league).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 57 points in 52 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 23 goals and 28 assists to total 51 points (1.0 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals and 30 assists for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1032 saves. His .928 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 33 points are important for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 49 games.
- Jordan Eberle is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 32 total points (0.6 per game), with 15 goals and 17 assists in 55 games.
- Yanni Gourde's 12 goals and 19 assists add up to 31 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has 949 saves while giving up 120 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
