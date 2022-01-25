Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a goal by right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2) host the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: PNC Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Las Vegas

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and Las Vegas Stats

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 42 points in 35 games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 34 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • Anthony DeAngelo's season total of 32 points has come from seven goals and 25 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 685 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 30 points this season, with 19 goals and 11 assists.
  • Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (eight goals and 21 assists).
  • Laurent Brossoit has played 14 games this season, conceding 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 297 saves and a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

