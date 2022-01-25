Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a goal by right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2) host the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Las Vegas Stats

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 42 points in 35 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 34 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Anthony DeAngelo's season total of 32 points has come from seven goals and 25 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 685 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.

Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 30 points this season, with 19 goals and 11 assists.

Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (eight goals and 21 assists).

Laurent Brossoit has played 14 games this season, conceding 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 297 saves and a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.