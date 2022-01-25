Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2) host the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Las Vegas Stats
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 42 points in 35 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 34 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Anthony DeAngelo's season total of 32 points has come from seven goals and 25 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 685 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.
- Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 30 points this season, with 19 goals and 11 assists.
- Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (eight goals and 21 assists).
- Laurent Brossoit has played 14 games this season, conceding 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 297 saves and a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
25
2022
Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)