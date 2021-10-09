How to Watch Hurricanes at Predators

The Hurricanes take on the Predators on Saturday in their final game of the NHL preseason.

The Hurricanes and Predators are ready for a Saturday afternoon showdown to close out their preseason schedules.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

You can live stream the Hurricanes at Predators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Hurricanes won the Central with a 36-12-8 record, but they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Lightning in five games.

The Predators snuck into the playoffs last season with a 31-23-2 record. They lost to the Hurricanes in the first round in six games.

So far this preseason, the Hurricanes have gone 1-1-1. They beat the Lightning 8–5 after losing their first game against Tampa Bay. Carolina also lost to the Predators in overtime.

The Predators have compiled a 3-1-1 record so far, with two wins against the Lightning and a win against the Hurricanes. They lost to the Panthers twice, once in overtime.

Regional restrictions may apply.