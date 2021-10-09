    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hurricanes take on the Predators on Saturday in their final game of the NHL preseason.
    Author:

    The Hurricanes and Predators are ready for a Saturday afternoon showdown to close out their preseason schedules.

    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NHL Network

    You can live stream the Hurricanes at Predators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last season, the Hurricanes won the Central with a 36-12-8 record, but they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Lightning in five games. 

    The Predators snuck into the playoffs last season with a 31-23-2 record. They lost to the Hurricanes in the first round in six games.

    So far this preseason, the Hurricanes have gone 1-1-1. They beat the Lightning 8–5 after losing their first game against Tampa Bay. Carolina also lost to the Predators in overtime.

    The Predators have compiled a 3-1-1 record so far, with two wins against the Lightning and a win against the Hurricanes. They lost to the Panthers twice, once in overtime.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16689200
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16227098
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Predators

    3 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at St. Mary's in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16233428
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_11394017
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16876881
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Texas at Missouri

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16879780
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Broncos

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16829652
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch SMU at Navy

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy