How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes, one of the Eastern Conference's best teams, will travel up the coast to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

The Hurricanes are the No. 3 ranked team in the Eastern Conference. They have a 24-7-2 record with 50 points. They are tied with the Rangers and one point behind both the Panthers and the Lightning.

They'll be matched up with the Flyers who are 13-15-7 with 33 points. They rank No. 11 and are tied with the Devils and the Blue Jackets and two points behind the Red Wings for No. 9 in the conference.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina scores fast and frequently. The team ranks No. 8 in the league in scoring with 115 total goals. However, they also give up goals just as fast and just as often, ranking No. 1 in goals scored against them.

Philadelphia is getting back to full strength after getting some players back from the COVID-19 list and some coming off of the injured list. Claude Giroux has been a leader on this team with 11 goals and 18 assists on the year. 

This is the third of four times that these two teams will play this season. The series is tied at 1-1 after Philadelphia took a 2-1 win and Carolina dominated 6-3 over the Flyers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

