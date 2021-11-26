How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday afternoon, the Hurricanes and Flyers will face off in Philadelphia in what could be an extremely entertaining game.
    Author:

    Sports fans will have plenty of good games to watch on Friday. For NHL fans in particular, there will be quite a few matchups worth keeping a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature the Hurricanes hitting the road to take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Hurricanes have been among the top Stanley Cup contenders. They have gone 14-3-1 so far this season and have shown no signs of slowing down. Over their last six games, they have won four of those matchups.

    On the other side, the Flyers have gone 8-6-4 to open up the season. That isn't great, but it isn't bad either. Philadelphia comes into this game on a four-game losing stream and desperately needs to get back into the win column.

    This should be a very intriguing matchup between two quality teams. While the Hurricanes are going to be favored to win, no one should count out the Flyers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cincinnati bearcats
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    arkansas football
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224470
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

    3 minutes ago
    air force
    College Football

    How to Watch UNLV at Air Force

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) carries the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

    3 minutes ago
    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Clippers

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) is tackled by Connecticut Huskies linebacker Hunter Webb (33) as defensive back Kaleb Anthony (12) moves in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Florida vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) is tackled by Colorado State Rams defensive back Robert Floyd (25) in the fourth quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UNLV vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs up the sidelines past Temple Owls safety Jalen Ware (38) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy