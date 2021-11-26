How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

On Friday afternoon, the Hurricanes and Flyers will face off in Philadelphia in what could be an extremely entertaining game.

Sports fans will have plenty of good games to watch on Friday. For NHL fans in particular, there will be quite a few matchups worth keeping a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature the Hurricanes hitting the road to take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

So far this season, the Hurricanes have been among the top Stanley Cup contenders. They have gone 14-3-1 so far this season and have shown no signs of slowing down. Over their last six games, they have won four of those matchups.

On the other side, the Flyers have gone 8-6-4 to open up the season. That isn't great, but it isn't bad either. Philadelphia comes into this game on a four-game losing stream and desperately needs to get back into the win column.

This should be a very intriguing matchup between two quality teams. While the Hurricanes are going to be favored to win, no one should count out the Flyers.

