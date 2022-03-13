How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Penguins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pittsburgh eyes revenge from its last game as it hosts the division rival Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The two top teams in the Metropolitan division battle today and they've both been playing very well lately. That is especially the case for the Carolina Hurricanes. They have won four games in a row and are now eight points ahead of New York and Pittsburgh in the division.

How to Watch: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Today: 

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They shutout the Avalanche, the best team in the league, two games ago with a 2-0 win. Even though the Avalanche are in a slump, the Hurricanes looked like the better team even though nobody could score until late in the third period. 

Carolina didn't have that problem playing struggling Philadelphia in its last game, winning 3-1. This game against Pittsburgh will show how far above their divisional competition Carolina really is. 

The Penguins are coming off a nice win over Vegas when they broke open the game with three goals in the third, winning 5-2. It stopped a two-game losing streak with those games coming against a great Florida team and these very Hurricanes. 

In the game in Carolina less than two week ago, Andrei Svechnikov scored an OT goal in a thriller. It was a tremendous rally as Pittsburgh was up 2-0 in the first, but Carolina was able to rally to win 3-2. Expect another close one here in the rematch. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Penguins

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Legion FC at Rowdies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17886746
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at UCLA

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1009998577h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile South American U-17 Women's Football Championship Final Stage Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy