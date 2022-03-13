How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Penguins

Pittsburgh eyes revenge from its last game as it hosts the division rival Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The two top teams in the Metropolitan division battle today and they've both been playing very well lately. That is especially the case for the Carolina Hurricanes. They have won four games in a row and are now eight points ahead of New York and Pittsburgh in the division.

How to Watch: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

They shutout the Avalanche, the best team in the league, two games ago with a 2-0 win. Even though the Avalanche are in a slump, the Hurricanes looked like the better team even though nobody could score until late in the third period.

Carolina didn't have that problem playing struggling Philadelphia in its last game, winning 3-1. This game against Pittsburgh will show how far above their divisional competition Carolina really is.

The Penguins are coming off a nice win over Vegas when they broke open the game with three goals in the third, winning 5-2. It stopped a two-game losing streak with those games coming against a great Florida team and these very Hurricanes.

In the game in Carolina less than two week ago, Andrei Svechnikov scored an OT goal in a thriller. It was a tremendous rally as Pittsburgh was up 2-0 in the first, but Carolina was able to rally to win 3-2. Expect another close one here in the rematch.

