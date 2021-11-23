How to Watch Hurricanes at Sharks

The Metropolitan division-leading Hurricanes continue their west coast swing looking for their fifth straight win.

San Jose plays host to Carolina on a two-game losing streak and is now faced with going up against one of the best goalies in the league in Hurricanes Frederik Andersen. Andersen leads the league with 11 wins, seven of those on the road, and is in the top ten in both save percentage and goals against average.

Tonight is expected to be a special one for a player on each team as Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is set to play his 800th NHL game and Canes forward Jordan Staal is slated to play his 600th for the franchise.

Featuring two of the National Hockey League’s top six penalty killing units, Carolina’s 4th ranked penalty kill has only given up one power play goal in their last six games successfully killing 19 of their last 20 man advantages. San Jose’s PK unit is ranked 6h in the NHL at 87.5%

Sharks winger Timo Meier leads the team in points with 15 and has posted at least one point in eleven of his 12 games so far this season.

Today is an important day in the case of Canes 19-year-old Seth Jarvis. If Jarvis plays in tonight's game, it will be his 10th NHL game, officially beginning the first year of his entry-level contract. Jarvis has made quite the impression during his first nine contests, becoming just the fourth rookie in franchise history to score in three consecutive games. Should he play and score tonight, he'd become the first first-year player to do so since Kevin Dineen in 1985.

