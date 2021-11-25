How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NHL action, the Hurricanes will travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few interesting games on the schedule. Fans will be able to tune into a lot of good hockey. One matchup to keep a close eye on will be the Hurricanes taking on the Kraken in Seattle.

    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST 

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Hurricanes have been arguably the best team in the entire league. They have gone 14-2-1 thus far and have shown no signs of slowing down. Carolina has won four out of its last five games coming into this matchup.

    On the other side of the ice, the Kraken have gone just 5-12-1 ahead of this game. They are in dire need of figuring things out and stringing some wins together. Beating a legitimate Stanley Cup contender like the Hurricanes would be a big step in the right direction.

    Make sure to tune into this matchup to see these two teams go at it. The Hurricanes will be favored to win heavily, but the Kraken will not go down without a fight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    42 seconds ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    42 seconds ago
    virginia tech basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) dribbles around San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy