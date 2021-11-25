How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

On Wednesday night in NHL action, the Hurricanes will travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few interesting games on the schedule. Fans will be able to tune into a lot of good hockey. One matchup to keep a close eye on will be the Hurricanes taking on the Kraken in Seattle.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

This season, the Hurricanes have been arguably the best team in the entire league. They have gone 14-2-1 thus far and have shown no signs of slowing down. Carolina has won four out of its last five games coming into this matchup.

On the other side of the ice, the Kraken have gone just 5-12-1 ahead of this game. They are in dire need of figuring things out and stringing some wins together. Beating a legitimate Stanley Cup contender like the Hurricanes would be a big step in the right direction.

Make sure to tune into this matchup to see these two teams go at it. The Hurricanes will be favored to win heavily, but the Kraken will not go down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.