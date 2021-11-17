How to Watch Carolina at Vegas

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Division-leading Hurricanes head to Sin City looking to strike gold against the Golden Knights.
    Carolina begins a six-game road trip tonight in Las Vegas with their top-scoring defense in tow. After winning nine straight to open the season, the ‘Canes are 2-2 in their last four.

    The Knights have won three in a row and five of their last six scoring at will tallying 26 goals in their last six games.

    Match Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Displaying smothering defense in front of goalie Frederik Andersen, who currently ranks 4th in the National Hockey League with a .938 save percentage, Carolina has only allowed three-plus goals four times in 13 games and is only allowing 1.92 goals per against per game this season.

    Offensively the Hurrricanes’ feature an ensemble effort, featuring now player in the top 20 in goals or the top 10 in points, but has spread its goals out across 17 different scorers so far this season.

    Vegas center Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 15 points, and center Jonathan Marchessault has a team high nine goals this season tying him for eighth in the NHL.

    This is the first trip for Carolina to the desert since February of 2020. Trailing 3-1 at the second intermission, the Canes scored four times in the third to force overtime, where they later won 6-5 in a shootout.

    This is only the seventh matchup between the two sides, with both teams holding winning records on the others home ice.

