How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's NHL action will see the Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-5) square off against the Washington Capitals (34-18-10), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (87 points), and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (78 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Washington Stats

The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).

The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (205 in 62 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (142 in 60).

Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+1 per game).

Washington is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Capitals have conceded 33 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have scored 35 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 23 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been a major player for Carolina this season, with 61 points in 57 games.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) to the team.

Teuvo Teravainen has 47 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 31 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of the top offensive options for Washington with 75 points (1.3 per game), with 38 goals and 37 assists in 60 games (playing 21:09 per game).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 60 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 40 assists in 59 games.

John Carlson has 50 points so far, including 10 goals and 40 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassed 794 saves with a .901 save percentage (41st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

