How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL action will see the Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-5) square off against the Washington Capitals (34-18-10), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (87 points), and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (78 points).
How to Watch Carolina vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington
Carolina and Washington Stats
- The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
- The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (205 in 62 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (142 in 60).
- Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+1 per game).
- Washington is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Capitals have conceded 33 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 35 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 23 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been a major player for Carolina this season, with 61 points in 57 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) to the team.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 47 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 31 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of the top offensive options for Washington with 75 points (1.3 per game), with 38 goals and 37 assists in 60 games (playing 21:09 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 60 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 40 assists in 59 games.
- John Carlson has 50 points so far, including 10 goals and 40 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has allowed 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassed 794 saves with a .901 save percentage (41st in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)
