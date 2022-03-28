Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7) and the Washington Capitals (37-20-10) take the ice in Washington, District of Columbia on March 28, 2022 at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second (with 93 points) and the Capitals eighth (84 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Carolina

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington

Hurricanes vs Capitals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and Washington Stats

  • The Hurricanes are eighth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th on defense (2.8 against).
  • The Capitals are 11th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
  • Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +61.
  • Washington has a +30 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have scored 47 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 39 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 25 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has recorded 42 goals and 37 assists in 65 games for Washington, good for 79 points.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 65 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 43 assists.
  • John Carlson has 55 points so far, including 11 goals and 44 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league). He has 831 saves, and has given up 93 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (64 total points), having amassed 28 goals and 36 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 62 games, with 25 goals and 32 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 51 points this season have come via 16 goals and 35 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Undisclosed), Ethan Bear: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

