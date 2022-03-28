Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7) and the Washington Capitals (37-20-10) take the ice in Washington, District of Columbia on March 28, 2022 at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second (with 93 points) and the Capitals eighth (84 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Washington Stats
- The Hurricanes are eighth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th on defense (2.8 against).
- The Capitals are 11th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
- Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +61.
- Washington has a +30 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have scored 47 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 39 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 25 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has recorded 42 goals and 37 assists in 65 games for Washington, good for 79 points.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 65 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 43 assists.
- John Carlson has 55 points so far, including 11 goals and 44 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league). He has 831 saves, and has given up 93 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (64 total points), having amassed 28 goals and 36 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 62 games, with 25 goals and 32 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 51 points this season have come via 16 goals and 35 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Undisclosed), Ethan Bear: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
28
2022
Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)