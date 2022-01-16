Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-14-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks sit in 14th place and the Ducks are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim

Blackhawks vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blackhawks

-1.5

5.5

Chicago and Anaheim Stats

  • The Blackhawks put up 2.4 goals per game (87 in 37 games), and the Ducks give up 2.9 (114 in 40).
  • On average, the Ducks put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Blackhawks allow 3.3 (21st).
  • In terms of goal differential, Chicago is -36 on the season (30th in league).
  • Anaheim's goal differential is +3 on the season (16th in the NHL).
  • The Ducks have conceded 16 power-play goals (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 22 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
  • The Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 27 (killing off 75.2% of penalties, 27th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

  • One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 21:54 per game.
  • Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and seven assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).
  • Seth Jones has 25 total points for Chicago, with three goals and 22 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 69 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 705 saves with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) while racking up 282 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 36 points (0.9 per game), with 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games (playing 17:13 per game).
  • Trevor Zegras has posted 29 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 19 assists.
  • Anaheim's Sonny Milano is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).
  • John Gibson has given up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 794 saves with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
  • Anthony Stolarz has 362 saves and a .919 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

1 minute ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy