How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-14-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks sit in 14th place and the Ducks are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
5.5
Chicago and Anaheim Stats
- The Blackhawks put up 2.4 goals per game (87 in 37 games), and the Ducks give up 2.9 (114 in 40).
- On average, the Ducks put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Blackhawks allow 3.3 (21st).
- In terms of goal differential, Chicago is -36 on the season (30th in league).
- Anaheim's goal differential is +3 on the season (16th in the NHL).
- The Ducks have conceded 16 power-play goals (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 22 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
- The Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 27 (killing off 75.2% of penalties, 27th in league).
Chicago Impact Players
- One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 21:54 per game.
- Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and seven assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).
- Seth Jones has 25 total points for Chicago, with three goals and 22 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 69 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 705 saves with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) while racking up 282 saves.
Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 36 points (0.9 per game), with 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games (playing 17:13 per game).
- Trevor Zegras has posted 29 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 19 assists.
- Anaheim's Sonny Milano is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).
- John Gibson has given up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 794 saves with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
- Anthony Stolarz has 362 saves and a .919 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.