How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Jan 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-14-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks sit in 14th place and the Ducks are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Anaheim Stats

The Blackhawks put up 2.4 goals per game (87 in 37 games), and the Ducks give up 2.9 (114 in 40).

On average, the Ducks put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Blackhawks allow 3.3 (21st).

In terms of goal differential, Chicago is -36 on the season (30th in league).

Anaheim's goal differential is +3 on the season (16th in the NHL).

The Ducks have conceded 16 power-play goals (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 22 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

The Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 27 (killing off 75.2% of penalties, 27th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 21:54 per game.

Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and seven assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).

Seth Jones has 25 total points for Chicago, with three goals and 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 69 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 705 saves with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) while racking up 282 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 36 points (0.9 per game), with 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games (playing 17:13 per game).

Trevor Zegras has posted 29 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 19 assists.

Anaheim's Sonny Milano is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).

John Gibson has given up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 794 saves with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Anthony Stolarz has 362 saves and a .919 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

