Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates with left wing Sonny Milano (12) and left wing Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks (20-28-8) and the Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with 48 points and the Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 61 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim

Chicago and Anaheim Stats

On average, the Blackhawks score 2.5 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (19th).

The Ducks put up 2.9 goals per game (165 in 57 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (190 in 56).

Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

Anaheim's goal differential is -8 on the season (20th in the league).

The Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 21:07 per game.

Alex DeBrincat has 47 points (0.8 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 16 assists.

Seth Jones has scored three goals and added 32 assists through 53 games for Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 110 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 1122 saves with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 28 goals and 19 assists in 53 games for Anaheim add up to 47 total points on the season.

Trevor Zegras is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 27 assists in 52 games.

Ryan Getzlaf has 31 points so far, including three goals and 28 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 489 saves, and has given up 44 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

