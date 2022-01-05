Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on January 6, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (15 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (26 points).

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Gila River Arena
    Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago

    Coyotes vs Blackhawks Betting Information

    Arizona and Chicago Stats

    • The Coyotes are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
    • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.2 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Coyotes allow 3.8 (32nd).
    • Arizona is -51 overall in goal differential this season, 32nd in the league.
    • Chicago is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -37.
    • The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities).
    • The Coyotes have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

    Chicago Impact Players

    • Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 26 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 29 games (playing 21:07 per game).
    • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 24 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and six assists.
    • Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 20 assists.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (27.4 per game) while giving up 55 goals (2.6 per game) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
    • Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves (25.6 per game) and an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

    Arizona Impact Players

    • Clayton Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 23 points. He has 10 goals and 13 assists this season.
    • Phil Kessel has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 15 assists for Arizona.
    • In 17 games, Scott Wedgewood has conceded 54 goals (3.2 per game) and has racked up 456 saves (26.8 per game).
    • Karel Vejmelka has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 416 saves (24.5 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.6 per game).

    Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Upper Body), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Ryan Dzingel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Out (COVID-19)

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
