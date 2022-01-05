Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on January 6, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (15 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (26 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago

Arizona and Chicago Stats

The Coyotes are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).

On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.2 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Coyotes allow 3.8 (32nd).

Arizona is -51 overall in goal differential this season, 32nd in the league.

Chicago is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -37.

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities).

The Coyotes have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 26 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 29 games (playing 21:07 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 24 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and six assists.

Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 20 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (27.4 per game) while giving up 55 goals (2.6 per game) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves (25.6 per game) and an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 23 points. He has 10 goals and 13 assists this season.

Phil Kessel has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 15 assists for Arizona.

In 17 games, Scott Wedgewood has conceded 54 goals (3.2 per game) and has racked up 456 saves (26.8 per game).

Karel Vejmelka has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 416 saves (24.5 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.6 per game).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Upper Body), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Ryan Dzingel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Out (COVID-19)

