Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on January 6, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (15 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (26 points).
How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Gila River Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Arizona and Chicago Stats
- The Coyotes are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
- On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.2 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Coyotes allow 3.8 (32nd).
- Arizona is -51 overall in goal differential this season, 32nd in the league.
- Chicago is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -37.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities).
- The Coyotes have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 26 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 29 games (playing 21:07 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 24 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and six assists.
- Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 20 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (27.4 per game) while giving up 55 goals (2.6 per game) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves (25.6 per game) and an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 23 points. He has 10 goals and 13 assists this season.
- Phil Kessel has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.
- Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 15 assists for Arizona.
- In 17 games, Scott Wedgewood has conceded 54 goals (3.2 per game) and has racked up 456 saves (26.8 per game).
- Karel Vejmelka has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 416 saves (24.5 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.6 per game).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Upper Body), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Ryan Dzingel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)