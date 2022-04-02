How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's NHL action will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th and the Coyotes 16th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blackhawks
-
Chicago and Arizona Stats
- The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Coyotes are conceding 3.6 (28th).
- The Coyotes score 2.6 goals per game (172 in 67 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (237 in 68).
- Chicago is -57 overall in goal differential this season, 26th in the NHL.
- Arizona is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -66.
- The Coyotes have conceded 54 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).
- The Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 47 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 78 points (21 goals, 57 assists) and plays an average of 21:14 per game.
- Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 64 points (38 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
- Seth Jones' season total of 45 points has come from five goals and 40 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has a goals against average of 3.6, and a .886 save percentage.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).
- Nick Schmaltz has collected 47 points this season, with 20 goals and 27 assists.
- Phil Kessel's seven goals and 35 assists add up to 42 points this season.
- Karel Vejmelka has given up 128 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 1229 saves with a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)