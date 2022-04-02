Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL action will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th and the Coyotes 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Arizona

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Arizona

Chicago and Arizona Stats

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Coyotes are conceding 3.6 (28th).

The Coyotes score 2.6 goals per game (172 in 67 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (237 in 68).

Chicago is -57 overall in goal differential this season, 26th in the NHL.

Arizona is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -66.

The Coyotes have conceded 54 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 47 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 78 points (21 goals, 57 assists) and plays an average of 21:14 per game.

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 64 points (38 goals, 26 assists) to the team.

Seth Jones' season total of 45 points has come from five goals and 40 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has a goals against average of 3.6, and a .886 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).

Nick Schmaltz has collected 47 points this season, with 20 goals and 27 assists.

Phil Kessel's seven goals and 35 assists add up to 42 points this season.

Karel Vejmelka has given up 128 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 1229 saves with a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

