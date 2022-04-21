How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Wednesday features a matchup in Glendale, Arizona between the Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11) and Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (61 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (49 points).
How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Gila River Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chicago and Arizona Stats
- The Blackhawks are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Coyotes are 31st in goals conceded (3.8).
- On average, the Coyotes put up 2.4 goals in a game (32nd in league), and the Blackhawks give up 3.6 (26th).
- Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -72.
- Arizona is -103 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.
- On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 46 goals (on 20.3% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 61 (killing off 73.5% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 51 (killing off 75.5% of penalties, 25th in league).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller has recorded 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.
- Nick Schmaltz has posted 52 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 29 assists.
- Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 39 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has an .899 save percentage (41st in the league), with 1399 total saves, conceding 158 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Bryan Little: Out (Head)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's leading contributors (87 total points), having put up 25 goals and 62 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 73 points (39 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
- Seth Jones' season total of 49 points has come from five goals and 44 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has conceded 95 goals (3.7 goals against average) and recorded 749 saves with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
+103
4/16/2022
Predators
L 4-3
Away
+240
4/18/2022
Flames
L 5-2
Home
+254
4/20/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-161
4/21/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
4/25/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-
Coyotes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Canucks
L 7-1
Away
+248
4/16/2022
Flames
L 9-1
Away
+414
4/18/2022
Hurricanes
L 5-3
Home
+325
4/20/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
+137
4/22/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.