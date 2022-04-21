Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday features a matchup in Glendale, Arizona between the Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11) and Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (61 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (49 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Chicago and Arizona Stats

  • The Blackhawks are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Coyotes are 31st in goals conceded (3.8).
  • On average, the Coyotes put up 2.4 goals in a game (32nd in league), and the Blackhawks give up 3.6 (26th).
  • Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -72.
  • Arizona is -103 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.
  • On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 46 goals (on 20.3% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 61 (killing off 73.5% of penalties, 32nd in league).
  • The Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 51 (killing off 75.5% of penalties, 25th in league).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller has recorded 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.
  • Nick Schmaltz has posted 52 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 29 assists.
  • Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 39 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has an .899 save percentage (41st in the league), with 1399 total saves, conceding 158 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's leading contributors (87 total points), having put up 25 goals and 62 assists.
  • Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 73 points (39 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Seth Jones' season total of 49 points has come from five goals and 44 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has conceded 95 goals (3.7 goals against average) and recorded 749 saves with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Sharks

W 5-4

Home

+103

4/16/2022

Predators

L 4-3

Away

+240

4/18/2022

Flames

L 5-2

Home

+254

4/20/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-161

4/21/2022

Kings

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-

4/25/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-

Coyotes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Canucks

L 7-1

Away

+248

4/16/2022

Flames

L 9-1

Away

+414

4/18/2022

Hurricanes

L 5-3

Home

+325

4/20/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

+137

4/22/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
