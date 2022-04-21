How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday features a matchup in Glendale, Arizona between the Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11) and Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (61 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (49 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Gila River Arena

Chicago and Arizona Stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Coyotes are 31st in goals conceded (3.8).

On average, the Coyotes put up 2.4 goals in a game (32nd in league), and the Blackhawks give up 3.6 (26th).

Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -72.

Arizona is -103 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.

On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 46 goals (on 20.3% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 61 (killing off 73.5% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 51 (killing off 75.5% of penalties, 25th in league).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has recorded 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.

Nick Schmaltz has posted 52 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 29 assists.

Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 39 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has an .899 save percentage (41st in the league), with 1399 total saves, conceding 158 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's leading contributors (87 total points), having put up 25 goals and 62 assists.

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 73 points (39 goals, 34 assists) to the team.

Seth Jones' season total of 49 points has come from five goals and 44 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has conceded 95 goals (3.7 goals against average) and recorded 749 saves with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Blackhawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Sharks W 5-4 Home +103 4/16/2022 Predators L 4-3 Away +240 4/18/2022 Flames L 5-2 Home +254 4/20/2022 Coyotes - Away -161 4/21/2022 Kings - Away - 4/23/2022 Sharks - Away - 4/25/2022 Flyers - Home -

Coyotes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Canucks L 7-1 Away +248 4/16/2022 Flames L 9-1 Away +414 4/18/2022 Hurricanes L 5-3 Home +325 4/20/2022 Blackhawks - Home +137 4/22/2022 Capitals - Home - 4/23/2022 Blues - Home - 4/26/2022 Wild - Away -

