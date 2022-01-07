How to Watch Blackhawks at Coyotes

The Blackhawks and the Coyotes are two of the worst three teams in the Western Conference. However, it's still early, and one of these teams has a chance to climb out of the hole they've fallen into.

The Blackhawks are 11-17-5 on the season. That brings their point total to 27 with a goal differential of minus-35, the second-worst mark in the conference. They are five points behind the Stars and three points ahead of the Kraken.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes Today:



Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Coyotes sit dead last in the entire NHL. They are 6-22-3 on the year with only 15 points to their team. They have a goal differential of minus-56, a league-worst.

They are nine points away from the Kraken, above them with 24 points.

Alex DeBrincat has been a huge spotlight on Chicago this year. He is tied for No. 4 in the NHL in total goals scored this season with Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and Rangers' Chris Kreider.

Chicago is the team that can still climb out of the hole that it dug, and it won't do that losing to the Coyotes. For that reason, this game is a must-win for Chicago. It needs to take the easy games easily.

