How to Watch Blackhawks at Bruins

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins look to keep pace in the treacherous Atlantic Division as they host the Blackhawks.

Two of the NHL's Original Six face off tonight in Boston with a lot on the line, as the Bruins host the Blackhawks. The Bruins are in arguably the toughest division as they have to contend with Lightning, Panthers and Maple Leafs at the top. They're 10 points back from first and five back from Toronto. They haven't been playing badly at all as of late, but they haven't been able to put many consistent streaks together. 

How to Watch: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After winning back-to-back games against the Golden Knights and Blue Jackets, Boston dropped its last one to the Kings in a close 3-2 game. The Kings are no slouch near the top of the Pacific, but Boston should have won that game, as the Bruins were up 2-1 with less than 30 seconds left in regulation. 

The Kings were able to tie it to send it into overtime where they were able to win in the extra period. It was a tough loss, but they have a chance to pick up some momentum at home against a team that has struggled most of the season. 

While Chicago is near the bottom of the division, it is coming in with a bit of momentum of its own, scoring eight goals against the Ducks in the last game. It was a nice bounce-back after consecutive losses to Tampa Bay and the Flyers.  

