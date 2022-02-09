How to Watch Blackhawks at Oilers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks head north of the border on Wednesday night to take on the Oilers in their first game since the All-Star Break.

The Blackhawks start a three-game road trip on Wednesday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Chicago has lost seven of its last eight, but hope the start of the second half of the season can get it back on track. The Blackhawks are just 16-23-7 so far this year and are currently in seventh place in the Central Division.

Wednesday night, they finally make the trip to Edmonton after their first game there was postponed back on Jan. 18.

The Oilers will look to be unwelcome guests as they try and bounce back from a 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

The loss to Vegas was just its second loss in the last seven games and dropped them to 23-17-3. 

The Oilers are now in fifth place in the Pacific Division as they fight for one of the two wild cards in the Western Conference.

Wednesday is the second of a three-game homestand for Edmonton and it can't afford to start it off 0-2.

