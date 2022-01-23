Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks head to Minnesota on Saturday night in the second of back-to-back games against the Wild.

The Blackhawks leave home Saturday night looking to avenge a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Friday night. Chicago hosted Minnesota on Friday night and gave up the first five goals as the Blackhawks just couldn't keep up.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the second straight for them as they were beaten by the Kraken on Monday 3-2 in a shootout. They did have a game with the Oilers postponed earlier this week.

The consecutive losses come after the Blackhawks were playing well as they had won four straight.

Saturday night, they will look to get back in the win column and get a split with the Wild.

Minnesota will look to keep that from happening as it tries to build off the easy win on Friday. It was a bounce-back win for the Wild after they lost to the Avalanche on Monday in a shootout.

That loss was the only one over their last four as the Wild have gotten back on track since losing five in a row.

The Wild have proven to be one of the best teams in the Central Division and they will look to keep It up and pick up the sweep of the two-game series with the Blackhawks.

