How to Watch Blackhawks at Wild

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks travel to rival Minnesota on Saturday afternoon to take on the Wild

The Blackhawks make a quick trip to Minnesota Saturday before they head back home to take on the Jets on Sunday.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago heads into its matchup with the Wild just 22-30-9 on the year and has alternated wins and losses over the last five games.

The Blackhawks most recent loss was a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Bruins. It was the second time in three games they played and lost to the Bruins.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column against a Wild team that is coming off a win against the Bruins.

Minnesota snapped a two-game losing streak when it knocked off Boston 4-2 on Wednesday.

The win was just the Wild's fourth in the last 12 games and it has dropped them to 35-20-4 overall.

They are now tied with the Predators for third place in the Central Division with 74 points. They are still in a playoff spot but a few teams are closing fast.

The Wild need to get a win against a struggling Blackhawks team to keep pace and solidify their spot in the division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

