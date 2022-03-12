How to Watch Blackhawks at Senators

The No. 14 team in the West, Chicago, takes on the No. 12 ranked team in the East, Ottawa, on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks season is virtually over. There are not even odds available for them to win the Stanley Cup. They are 21-30-8 this season and No. 14 in the Western Conference.

They have 18 points and a negative goal differential of 50 goals. They are 1-2 this week after losing to the Lightning on Sunday, beating the Ducks on Tuesday, and then losing to the Bruins on Thursday.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Senators are not much better. They are 21-31-5 this season and ranked No. 12 in the Eastern Conference. They have 20 points and a negative goal differential of 32 goals.

They are 2-1 this week with a loss early against the Golden Knights and then winning two straight against the Blues on Tuesday and the Kraken on Thursday. Josh Norris leads the team in goals with 22 on the season.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0 after a 5-1 win earlier this season. This time, Ottawa hosts Chicago and should get the win at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.