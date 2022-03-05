How to Watch Blackhawks at Flyers

The Blackhawks head to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon looking to win their second straight game.

The Blackhawks take a quick trip to Philadelphia on Saturday aftternoon before heading back home for two games in Chicago.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WTXL - Tallahassee)

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Oilers on Thursday night and are looking to win their second straight game for the first time since mid-January.

This is the first of two matchups between the two teams and both teams have been struggling this year.

The Flyers come into the game on a two-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine.

Philadelphia is now just 16-28-10 and is in last place in the Metropolitan Division. It has been a tough year for the Flyers and at this point, they are likely in sell mode as the trade deadline nears.

Both of these teams are looking to the future but are still trying to finish out the regular season strong.

They haven't stopped fighting and Saturday afternoon's game still should be a good one.

Regional restrictions may apply.