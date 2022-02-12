The Blackhawks head to St. Louis on Saturday night looking to win their second straight game when they play the Blues.

The Blackhawks started off their three-game road trip on Wednesday with a big 4-1 win against the Oilers. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Chicago and was just its second win in its last nine games.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The Blackhawks are now just 17-23-7. The season hasn't gone well for them, but they are looking to have a great second half of the year as they try and somehow push for a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Saturday night, they get a shot at the rival Blues who are coming off a bad 7-4 loss to the Devils on Thursday night.

The loss to New Jersey was their second straight loss and dropped them to 26-14-5.

St. Louis has been one of the best teams in the Central Division this year, but has lost three of four and has given up 18 goals in the three losses.

The defense has been a bit shaky lately for the Blues and it is something they are going to have to shore up if they want to stay in the playoff picture.

Even with the losses, the Blues are still a big favorite to take down the Blackhawks, but Chicago will come in ready to get its second straight win.

