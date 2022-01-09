Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 11-win Blackhawks try to bounce back from a loss to Arizona, as they travel to the 23-win Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Blackhawks have taken a rough turn in their schedule. They are 11-18-5 right now with 27 points and a minus-37 goal differential. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Coyotes, who are the worst team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are the best team in the Western Conference at 23-13-1 and 47 points. They have a plus-23 goal differential. They got a nice win over the Rangers, who are the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alex DeBrincat leads Chicago in scoring with 21 goals and six assists in 106 shots on goal. Patrick Kane has seven goals and 23 assists. 

Vegas has four players in double-digit goals this year, including Chandler Stephenson (10), Reilly Smith (11), Max Pacioretty (12) and Jonathan Marchessault (18). 

Vegas is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 and a money line of -250. Chicago's money line is +200. The total goals projected to be scored in this game is Over/Under 6.0 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17464586
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Ducks

just now
USATSI_17464552
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Golden Knights

just now
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 1

just now
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana

15 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

45 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17469002
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Suns

1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy