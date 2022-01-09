How to Watch Blackhawks at Golden Knights

The 11-win Blackhawks try to bounce back from a loss to Arizona, as they travel to the 23-win Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Blackhawks have taken a rough turn in their schedule. They are 11-18-5 right now with 27 points and a minus-37 goal differential. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Coyotes, who are the worst team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are the best team in the Western Conference at 23-13-1 and 47 points. They have a plus-23 goal differential. They got a nice win over the Rangers, who are the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:



Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alex DeBrincat leads Chicago in scoring with 21 goals and six assists in 106 shots on goal. Patrick Kane has seven goals and 23 assists.

Vegas has four players in double-digit goals this year, including Chandler Stephenson (10), Reilly Smith (11), Max Pacioretty (12) and Jonathan Marchessault (18).

Vegas is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 and a money line of -250. Chicago's money line is +200. The total goals projected to be scored in this game is Over/Under 6.0 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.