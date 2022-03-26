How to Watch Blackhawks at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks are set to travel to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights in what should be a fun NHL matchup on Saturday.

With the race for the Stanley Cup playoffs heating up, there will be plenty of good NHL matchups to watch on Saturday. Teams are jockeying for positioning in the standings and fans will want to keep an eye on a few games in particular. One of those matchups will feature the Blackhawks facing off against the Golden Knights in Vegas.

How to Watch the Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Blackhawks hold a 24-32-9 record and are very much outside the playoff picture. It is a long uphill battle, but a comeback needs to start with stringing wins together immediately. Chicago is fresh off of a 4-3 win over the Kings in its last outing.

On the other side of the ice, the Golden Knights are 35-28-4 entering this afternoon's game. Vegas has looked solid this season, but needs to figure out how to work their way up in the standings. In their last game, the Golden Knights defeated the Predators by a final score of 6-1.

Both of these teams are very competitive squads and should put on a good show. They both need wins in a big way, which adds more to this matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

