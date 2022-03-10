Mar 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks for a rebound in front of Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (34-18-5) and the Chicago Blackhawks (21-29-8) hit the ice in Boston, Massachusetts on March 10, 2022 at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 73 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch Boston vs. Chicago

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Chicago Stats

The Bruins score 2.9 goals per game (167 in 57 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (199 in 58).

The Blackhawks are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Bruins are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

Boston has a +10 goal differential on the season, 13th in the league.

Chicago is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -50 (-0.9 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 40 power-play goals (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 39 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 20% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored 19 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 44 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 63 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.8 shots per game, shooting 9.3%.

Alex DeBrincat is a key piece of the offense for Chicago with 53 total points this season. He has scored 33 goals and added 20 assists in 58 games.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 37 total points (three goals and 34 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league), with 1177 total saves, conceding 119 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 57 points in 57 games.

Brad Marchand has totaled 55 points (1.2 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.

Patrice Bergeron's season total of 42 points has come from 16 goals and 26 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .907 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Illness)

