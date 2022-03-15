How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (36-18-5) and the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-8) take the ice in Chicago, Illinois on March 15, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh (with 77 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th (52 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Boston
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Boston vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Chicago Stats
- The Bruins are 18th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 25th defensively (3.4 against).
- The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (sixth).
- Boston is +12 overall in goal differential this season, 13th in the league.
- Chicago is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -48.
- On the power play, the Bruins have scored 41 goals (on 25.0% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 42 (killing off 75.6% of penalties, 25th in league).
- The Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has scored 60 points in 59 games (33 goals and 27 assists).
- Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 48 games, with 23 goals and 33 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron's 43 points this season have come via 16 goals and 27 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has totaled 19 goals and 48 assists in 56 games for Chicago, good for 67 points.
- Alex DeBrincat has totaled 55 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 34 goals and 21 assists.
- Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 36 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 1197 saves, and has conceded 122 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
