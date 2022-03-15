Mar 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (36-18-5) and the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-8) take the ice in Chicago, Illinois on March 15, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh (with 77 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th (52 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Boston

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Boston vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Chicago Stats

The Bruins are 18th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 25th defensively (3.4 against).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (sixth).

Boston is +12 overall in goal differential this season, 13th in the league.

Chicago is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -48.

On the power play, the Bruins have scored 41 goals (on 25.0% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 42 (killing off 75.6% of penalties, 25th in league).

The Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has scored 60 points in 59 games (33 goals and 27 assists).

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 48 games, with 23 goals and 33 assists.

Patrice Bergeron's 43 points this season have come via 16 goals and 27 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has totaled 19 goals and 48 assists in 56 games for Chicago, good for 67 points.

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 55 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 34 goals and 21 assists.

Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 36 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 1197 saves, and has conceded 122 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

