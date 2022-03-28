Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL schedule will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-10), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (56 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and Buffalo Stats

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).

The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).

In terms of goal differential, Chicago is -52 on the season (26th in NHL).

Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -55.

The Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 33 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 21:37 per game.

Alex DeBrincat has accumulated 62 points (0.9 per game), scoring 37 goals and adding 25 assists.

Seth Jones has four goals and 40 assists for Chicago.

Kevin Lankinen has a goals against average of 3.5, and a .889 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 49 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 27 goals and 22 assists in 62 games.

Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 46 total points this season. He has scored 27 goals and added 19 assists in 64 games.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 41 total points (nine goals and 32 assists).

Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 626 saves, and has given up 69 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

