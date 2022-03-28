Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL schedule will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-10), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (56 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
6
Chicago and Buffalo Stats
- The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).
- The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
- In terms of goal differential, Chicago is -52 on the season (26th in NHL).
- Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -55.
- The Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 33 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 21:37 per game.
- Alex DeBrincat has accumulated 62 points (0.9 per game), scoring 37 goals and adding 25 assists.
- Seth Jones has four goals and 40 assists for Chicago.
- Kevin Lankinen has a goals against average of 3.5, and a .889 save percentage.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 49 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 27 goals and 22 assists in 62 games.
- Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 46 total points this season. He has scored 27 goals and added 19 assists in 64 games.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 41 total points (nine goals and 32 assists).
- Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 626 saves, and has given up 69 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)