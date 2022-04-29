Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) gathers the puck behind goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) while Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) looks on during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday features the Buffalo Sabres (31-39-11) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 11th in the Eastern Conference (73 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (67 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: KeyBank Center
Buffalo and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Sabres post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (26th).
  • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (25th).
  • Buffalo is -59 overall in goal differential this season, 25th in the NHL.
  • Chicago's goal differential is -75 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Sabres have scored 47 goals (on 21.5% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 53 (killing off 75.9% of penalties, 25th in league).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (on 19.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 50 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 23rd in league).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has totaled 26 goals and 65 assists in 77 games for Chicago, good for 91 points.
  • Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 41 goals and 36 assists.
  • Seth Jones' five goals and 46 assists add up to 51 points this season.
  • Kevin Lankinen has played 32 games this season, conceding 106 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 867 saves and an .891 save percentage (47th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 67 points in 77 games.
  • Jeff Skinner has 62 points (0.8 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 53 total points for Buffalo, with 13 goals and 40 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has allowed 97 goals (3.12 goals against average) and racked up 848 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Out (Illness), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Sabres Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/21/2022

Devils

W 5-2

Away

+118

4/23/2022

Islanders

W 5-3

Home

+107

4/28/2022

Bruins

L 5-0

Away

+236

4/29/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-133

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Sharks

L 4-1

Away

+126

4/25/2022

Flyers

W 3-1

Home

-135

4/27/2022

Golden Knights

W 4-3

Home

+168

4/29/2022

Sabres

-

Away

+112

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
