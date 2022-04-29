How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday features the Buffalo Sabres (31-39-11) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 11th in the Eastern Conference (73 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (67 points).
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Buffalo and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Sabres post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (26th).
- On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (25th).
- Buffalo is -59 overall in goal differential this season, 25th in the NHL.
- Chicago's goal differential is -75 on the season (27th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Sabres have scored 47 goals (on 21.5% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 53 (killing off 75.9% of penalties, 25th in league).
- The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (on 19.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 50 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 23rd in league).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has totaled 26 goals and 65 assists in 77 games for Chicago, good for 91 points.
- Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 41 goals and 36 assists.
- Seth Jones' five goals and 46 assists add up to 51 points this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has played 32 games this season, conceding 106 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 867 saves and an .891 save percentage (47th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 67 points in 77 games.
- Jeff Skinner has 62 points (0.8 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 29 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 53 total points for Buffalo, with 13 goals and 40 assists.
- Craig Anderson has allowed 97 goals (3.12 goals against average) and racked up 848 saves.
Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Out (Illness), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Sabres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Devils
W 5-2
Away
+118
4/23/2022
Islanders
W 5-3
Home
+107
4/28/2022
Bruins
L 5-0
Away
+236
4/29/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-133
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Sharks
L 4-1
Away
+126
4/25/2022
Flyers
W 3-1
Home
-135
4/27/2022
Golden Knights
W 4-3
Home
+168
4/29/2022
Sabres
-
Away
+112
