Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Chicago, Illinois between the Calgary Flames (16-7-6) and Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flames are sixth (with 38 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (26 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 5.5

Calgary and Chicago Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.1 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (22nd).

On average, the Blackhawks post 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Flames allow 2.3 (second).

Calgary has a +25 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

Chicago has a -28 goal differential on the season, 30th in the league.

The Flames have scored 20 power-play goals (11th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flames have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.

Elias Lindholm has 11 goals and 16 assists to total 27 points (0.9 per game).

Matthew Tkachuk has 26 total points for Calgary, with 13 goals and 13 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 45 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 585 saves (26.6 per game).

Calgary also makes use of Daniel Vladar in goal. He has conceded 15 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 192 saves (27.4 per game), with a .928 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 25 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.5 shots per game, shooting 7.4%.

Seth Jones is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 23 total points (0.7 per game), with three goals and 20 assists in 31 games.

Chicago's Alex DeBrincat is among the leading scorers on the team with 23 total points (17 goals and six assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .913 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 575 total saves (28.8 per game), allowing 55 goals (2.8 per game).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, has recorded 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has given up 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

