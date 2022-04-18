Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (46-20-9) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at United Center. The Flames sit in third place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Chicago

DateHomeAwayResult

1/2/2022

Blackhawks

Flames

5-1 CGY

11/23/2021

Flames

Blackhawks

5-2 CGY

Calgary and Chicago Stats

  • The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.6 (26th).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).
  • Calgary has a +79 goal differential on the season, second in the league.
  • Chicago is -69 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Flames have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).
  • The Flames have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 105 points. He has 36 goals and 69 assists this season.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 96 points (39 goals, 57 assists) to the team.
  • Elias Lindholm has 39 goals and 39 assists for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has allowed 130 goals (2.22 goals against average) and recorded 1552 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has collected 25 goals and 62 assists in 71 games for Chicago, good for 87 points.
  • Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 72 total points this season. He has scored 39 goals and added 33 assists in 75 games.
  • Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with five goals and 44 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has 719 saves while allowing 92 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Avalanche

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Better Call Saul
entertainment

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
HS Football Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Bucks at Panthers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
USATSI_10921803
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy