Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (46-20-9) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at United Center. The Flames sit in third place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Chicago

Date Home Away Result 1/2/2022 Blackhawks Flames 5-1 CGY 11/23/2021 Flames Blackhawks 5-2 CGY

Calgary and Chicago Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.6 (26th).

The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).

Calgary has a +79 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

Chicago is -69 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Flames have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).

The Flames have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 105 points. He has 36 goals and 69 assists this season.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 96 points (39 goals, 57 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm has 39 goals and 39 assists for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 130 goals (2.22 goals against average) and recorded 1552 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has collected 25 goals and 62 assists in 71 games for Chicago, good for 87 points.

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 72 total points this season. He has scored 39 goals and added 33 assists in 75 games.

Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with five goals and 44 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has 719 saves while allowing 92 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.