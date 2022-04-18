Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (46-20-9) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at United Center. The Flames sit in third place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Chicago
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/2/2022
Blackhawks
Flames
5-1 CGY
11/23/2021
Flames
Blackhawks
5-2 CGY
Calgary and Chicago Stats
- The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.6 (26th).
- The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).
- Calgary has a +79 goal differential on the season, second in the league.
- Chicago is -69 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Flames have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).
- The Flames have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 105 points. He has 36 goals and 69 assists this season.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 96 points (39 goals, 57 assists) to the team.
- Elias Lindholm has 39 goals and 39 assists for Calgary.
- Jacob Markstrom has allowed 130 goals (2.22 goals against average) and recorded 1552 saves.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has collected 25 goals and 62 assists in 71 games for Chicago, good for 87 points.
- Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 72 total points this season. He has scored 39 goals and added 33 assists in 75 games.
- Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with five goals and 44 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has 719 saves while allowing 92 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
