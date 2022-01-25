Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL schedule features the Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-7) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Chicago

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Chicago Stats

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has scored nine goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 26 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 35 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.7 shots per game, shooting 6.5%.
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 33 total points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and nine assists in 41 games.
  • Seth Jones has 26 points so far, including three goals and 23 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .889 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 338 saves, and has conceded 42 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Kevin Lankinen: Out (Hand), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.
  • Mikko Rantanen has racked up 48 points (1.3 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 27 assists.
  • Nathan MacKinnon's 42 points this season have come via nine goals and 33 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 68 goals (2.63 goals against average) and recorded 712 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: Out (COVID-19), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

