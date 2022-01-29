How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) take the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7) during Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (63 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (39 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6.5
Colorado and Chicago Stats
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri has been vital to Colorado this season, with 55 points in 38 games.
- Mikko Rantanen has 22 goals and 27 assists to total 49 points (1.3 per game).
- Nathan MacKinnon's 43 points this season have come via nine goals and 34 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has conceded 71 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 741 saves with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Face/Concussion)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 37 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 28 assists in 39 games (playing 21:42 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has scored 36 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 26 goals and 10 assists.
- Seth Jones has 28 points so far, including three goals and 25 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 841 saves while giving up 82 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Day To Day (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
