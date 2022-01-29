Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) take the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7) during Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (63 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (39 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Chicago Stats

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri has been vital to Colorado this season, with 55 points in 38 games.
  • Mikko Rantanen has 22 goals and 27 assists to total 49 points (1.3 per game).
  • Nathan MacKinnon's 43 points this season have come via nine goals and 34 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has conceded 71 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 741 saves with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Face/Concussion)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 37 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 28 assists in 39 games (playing 21:42 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has scored 36 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 26 goals and 10 assists.
  • Seth Jones has 28 points so far, including three goals and 25 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 841 saves while giving up 82 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Day To Day (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
