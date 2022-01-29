How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) take the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7) during Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (63 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (39 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Colorado

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Chicago Stats

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri has been vital to Colorado this season, with 55 points in 38 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 22 goals and 27 assists to total 49 points (1.3 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon's 43 points this season have come via nine goals and 34 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 71 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 741 saves with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Face/Concussion)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 37 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 28 assists in 39 games (playing 21:42 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has scored 36 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 26 goals and 10 assists.

Seth Jones has 28 points so far, including three goals and 25 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 841 saves while giving up 82 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Day To Day (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

