Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (26 points), and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (29 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Columbus Stats

On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets allow 3.4 (24th).

The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (10th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).

Chicago is -28 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.

Columbus is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -5.

On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 18 goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 16 (killing off 78.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).

The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 21 while short-handed (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 25 points in 26 games (seven goals and 18 assists).

Seth Jones has three goals and 20 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has 23 total points for Chicago, with 17 goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 2.8 goals per game this season and is recording 28.8 saves per matchup. His .913 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

Kevin Lankinen has conceded 37 goals (3.4 per game) and recorded 282 saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage (46th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Calvin de Haan: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 23 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games.

Jakub Voracek has scored 22 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and 21 assists.

Zachary Werenski is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with five goals and 14 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (24th in the league), with 553 total saves (29.1 per game), giving up 54 goals (2.8 per game).

Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, recording 253 saves (28.1 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.4 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)

