Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tuesday NHL slate features the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (26 points), and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (29 points).

    How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

    Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Blackhawks

    -1.5

    5.5

    Chicago and Columbus Stats

    • On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets allow 3.4 (24th).
    • The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (10th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
    • Chicago is -28 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.
    • Columbus is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -5.
    • On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 18 goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 16 (killing off 78.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).
    • The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 21 while short-handed (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Chicago Impact Players

    • One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 25 points in 26 games (seven goals and 18 assists).
    • Seth Jones has three goals and 20 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).
    • Alex DeBrincat has 23 total points for Chicago, with 17 goals and six assists.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 2.8 goals per game this season and is recording 28.8 saves per matchup. His .913 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
    • Kevin Lankinen has conceded 37 goals (3.4 per game) and recorded 282 saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage (46th in the league).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Calvin de Haan: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

    Columbus Impact Players

    • Oliver Bjorkstrand's 23 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games.
    • Jakub Voracek has scored 22 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and 21 assists.
    • Zachary Werenski is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with five goals and 14 assists.
    • Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (24th in the league), with 553 total saves (29.1 per game), giving up 54 goals (2.8 per game).
    • Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, recording 253 saves (28.1 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Raid The Fridge
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Raid the Fridge' Series Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Yale at Saint Mary's

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Yale vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy