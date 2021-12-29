How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL slate features the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (26 points), and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (29 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
5.5
Chicago and Columbus Stats
- On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets allow 3.4 (24th).
- The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (10th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
- Chicago is -28 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.
- Columbus is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -5.
- On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 18 goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 16 (killing off 78.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 21 while short-handed (26th in penalty-kill percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 25 points in 26 games (seven goals and 18 assists).
- Seth Jones has three goals and 20 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has 23 total points for Chicago, with 17 goals and six assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 2.8 goals per game this season and is recording 28.8 saves per matchup. His .913 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kevin Lankinen has conceded 37 goals (3.4 per game) and recorded 282 saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage (46th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Calvin de Haan: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's 23 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games.
- Jakub Voracek has scored 22 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and 21 assists.
- Zachary Werenski is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with five goals and 14 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (24th in the league), with 553 total saves (29.1 per game), giving up 54 goals (2.8 per game).
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, recording 253 saves (28.1 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.4 per game).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.