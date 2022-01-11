Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Columbus, Ohio between the Chicago Blackhawks (12-18-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 29 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blackhawks

-1.5

6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

  • The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.5 (27th).
  • On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Blackhawks allow 3.4 (24th).
  • Chicago is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -39.
  • Columbus is -14 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Jakub Voracek has collected one goal and 24 assists in 33 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the top contributors for Columbus with 25 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists in 31 games.
  • Boone Jenner's 13 goals and eight assists add up to 21 points this season.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 61 goals (2.9 per game).
  • Joonas Korpisalo has an .886 save percentage, making 334 saves (27.8 per game) and allowing 43 goals (3.6 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 30 points in 31 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat has totaled 27 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding six assists.
  • Seth Jones has three goals and 22 assists for Chicago.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 65 goals (2.8 per game) and recorded 654 saves (28.4 per game).
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
