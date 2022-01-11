Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Columbus, Ohio between the Chicago Blackhawks (12-18-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 29 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Chicago

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.5 (27th).

On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Blackhawks allow 3.4 (24th).

Chicago is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -39.

Columbus is -14 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).

The Blue Jackets have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

Jakub Voracek has collected one goal and 24 assists in 33 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the top contributors for Columbus with 25 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists in 31 games.

Boone Jenner's 13 goals and eight assists add up to 21 points this season.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 61 goals (2.9 per game).

Joonas Korpisalo has an .886 save percentage, making 334 saves (27.8 per game) and allowing 43 goals (3.6 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 30 points in 31 games.

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 27 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding six assists.

Seth Jones has three goals and 22 assists for Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 65 goals (2.8 per game) and recorded 654 saves (28.4 per game).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

