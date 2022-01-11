Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Columbus, Ohio between the Chicago Blackhawks (12-18-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 29 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus
Chicago and Columbus Stats
- The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.5 (27th).
- On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Blackhawks allow 3.4 (24th).
- Chicago is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -39.
- Columbus is -14 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).
Columbus Impact Players
- Jakub Voracek has collected one goal and 24 assists in 33 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the top contributors for Columbus with 25 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists in 31 games.
- Boone Jenner's 13 goals and eight assists add up to 21 points this season.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 61 goals (2.9 per game).
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .886 save percentage, making 334 saves (27.8 per game) and allowing 43 goals (3.6 per game).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 30 points in 31 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has totaled 27 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding six assists.
- Seth Jones has three goals and 22 assists for Chicago.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 65 goals (2.8 per game) and recorded 654 saves (28.4 per game).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
How To Watch
