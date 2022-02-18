Feb 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal with left wing Patrik Laine (29) and right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday includes a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks (18-24-7) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-23-1), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.4 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets give up 3.7 (30th).

The Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.3 (24th).

Chicago has a -45 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.

Columbus has a -26 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.

The Blackhawks have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have scored 20 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 36 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 45 points in 45 games.

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's top contributors through 49 games, with 28 goals and 12 assists.

Seth Jones' 30 points this season have come via three goals and 27 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner is an offensive leader for Columbus with 34 points (0.7 per game), with 19 goals and 15 assists in 47 games (playing 20:19 per game).

Jakub Voracek is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with 32 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 30 assists in 45 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 31 points so far, including 14 goals and 17 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has an .887 save percentage (47th in the league), with 486 total saves, conceding 62 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

