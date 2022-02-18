Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal with left wing Patrik Laine (29) and right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal with left wing Patrik Laine (29) and right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday includes a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks (18-24-7) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-23-1), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blackhawks

-1.5

6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

  • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.4 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets give up 3.7 (30th).
  • The Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.3 (24th).
  • Chicago has a -45 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
  • Columbus has a -26 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 20 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 36 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 45 points in 45 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's top contributors through 49 games, with 28 goals and 12 assists.
  • Seth Jones' 30 points this season have come via three goals and 27 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Boone Jenner is an offensive leader for Columbus with 34 points (0.7 per game), with 19 goals and 15 assists in 47 games (playing 20:19 per game).
  • Jakub Voracek is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with 32 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 30 assists in 45 games.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has 31 points so far, including 14 goals and 17 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has an .887 save percentage (47th in the league), with 486 total saves, conceding 62 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

4 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

4 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy