Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (13-12-2) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3) meet in Dallas, Texas on December 18, 2021 at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 25 points.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Chicago Stats
- The Stars score 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (22nd).
- The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Stars are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).
- In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -7 on the season (21st in league).
- Chicago's goal differential is -27 on the season (30th in the NHL).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 18 power-play goals (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 19 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
- The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 16 (killing off 80.5% of penalties, 15th in league).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has totaled seven goals and 17 assists in 25 games for Chicago, good for 24 points.
- Seth Jones is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 23 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 20 assists in 29 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has earned 16 goals on the season, adding six assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (28.8 per game) while allowing 55 goals (2.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has 247 saves (24.7 per game) and an .882 save percentage, giving up 33 goals (3.3 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 22 points. He has nine goals and 13 assists this season.
- Jason Robertson has 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists.
- Roope Hintz's season total of 18 points has come from 11 goals and seven assists.
- Braden Holtby has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is recording 26.9 saves per contest. His .922 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.
- Jake Oettinger has registered a .938 save percentage, conceding 13 goals (1.6 per game) with 198 saves (24.8 per game).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Day To Day (Illness), Joel Kiviranta: Out (Upper Body)
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
