Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Riley Damiani (13) celebrate Damiani scoring his first career NHL goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (13-12-2) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3) meet in Dallas, Texas on December 18, 2021 at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 25 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: American Airlines Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Chicago Stats

The Stars score 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (22nd).

The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Stars are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -7 on the season (21st in league).

Chicago's goal differential is -27 on the season (30th in the NHL).

The Blackhawks have conceded 18 power-play goals (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 19 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 16 (killing off 80.5% of penalties, 15th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has totaled seven goals and 17 assists in 25 games for Chicago, good for 24 points.

Seth Jones is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 23 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 20 assists in 29 games.

Alex DeBrincat has earned 16 goals on the season, adding six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (28.8 per game) while allowing 55 goals (2.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has 247 saves (24.7 per game) and an .882 save percentage, giving up 33 goals (3.3 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 22 points. He has nine goals and 13 assists this season.

Jason Robertson has 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists.

Roope Hintz's season total of 18 points has come from 11 goals and seven assists.

Braden Holtby has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is recording 26.9 saves per contest. His .922 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Jake Oettinger has registered a .938 save percentage, conceding 13 goals (1.6 per game) with 198 saves (24.8 per game).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Day To Day (Illness), Joel Kiviranta: Out (Upper Body)

