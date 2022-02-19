How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (26-19-2) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-7) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on February 18, 2022, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank 10th in the Western Conference with 54 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 43 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Dallas

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Chicago Stats

The Stars put up 3.0 goals per game (139 in 47 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (169 in 50).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (20th).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -2 on the season (16th in NHL).

Chicago's goal differential is -48 on the season (30th in the league).

The Blackhawks have conceded 37 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Stars have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 51 points. He has 21 goals and 30 assists this season.

Jason Robertson has picked up 46 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists.

Roope Hintz's 41 points this season have come via 21 goals and 20 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 2.5 goals against average, and 501 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Upper Body), Radek Faksa: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 34 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 46 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.8 shots per game, shooting 6.9%.

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 41 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 12 assists.

Seth Jones has scored three goals on the season, adding 28 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 36 games this season, conceding 100 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1013 saves and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.