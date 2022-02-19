Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (26-19-2) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-7) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on February 18, 2022, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank 10th in the Western Conference with 54 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 43 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Dallas

  • Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

Stars vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stars

-1.5

5.5

Dallas and Chicago Stats

  • The Stars put up 3.0 goals per game (139 in 47 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (169 in 50).
  • The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (20th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -2 on the season (16th in NHL).
  • Chicago's goal differential is -48 on the season (30th in the league).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 37 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
  • The Stars have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 51 points. He has 21 goals and 30 assists this season.
  • Jason Robertson has picked up 46 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's 41 points this season have come via 21 goals and 20 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a 2.5 goals against average, and 501 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Upper Body), Radek Faksa: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 34 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 46 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.8 shots per game, shooting 6.9%.
  • Alex DeBrincat has totaled 41 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 12 assists.
  • Seth Jones has scored three goals on the season, adding 28 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has played 36 games this season, conceding 100 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1013 saves and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; (Left to right) Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) defenseman Olli Maatta (6) center Anze Kopitar (11) and defenseman Drew Doughty (8) celebrate after an open net goal by left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
stanford
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
USATSI_15498042 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy