Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (40-27-4) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (24-36-11) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at United Center. The Stars rank eighth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

United Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

Favorite Moneyline Total Stars -162 6

Dallas and Chicago Stats

The Stars are 19th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Blackhawks are 25th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Stars concede 3.0 (16th).

Dallas has a -7 goal differential on the season, 20th in the league.

Chicago is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -63.

The Blackhawks have conceded 48 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 46 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

The Stars have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (69 total points), having registered 26 goals and 43 assists.

Jason Robertson has picked up 65 points (1.0 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 33 assists.

Roope Hintz has 58 total points for Dallas, with 30 goals and 28 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1028 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored 22 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 57 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 79 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.7 shots per game, shooting 8.8%.

Alex DeBrincat has posted 67 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 39 goals and 28 assists.

Seth Jones' five goals and 42 assists add up to 47 points this season.

Kevin Lankinen has allowed 79 goals (3.6 goals against average) and amassed 641 saves with an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.