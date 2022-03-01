Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers (29-21-3) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Oilers rank ninth with 61 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 46 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Edmonton

Edmonton and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Oilers post 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
  • The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Oilers are 23rd in goals allowed (3.2).
  • Edmonton is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.
  • Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities).
  • The Oilers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 75 points in 52 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 53 games, with 36 goals and 38 assists.
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored seven goals and added 30 assists through 45 games for Edmonton.
  • Mikko Koskinen has allowed 88 goals (3.13 goals against average) and recorded 798 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: Day To Day (Foot), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 16 goals and 36 assists in 50 games for Chicago add up to 52 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 45 total points this season. He has scored 29 goals and added 16 assists in 54 games.
  • Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 31 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 1093 saves while giving up 107 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

