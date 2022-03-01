Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers (29-21-3) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Oilers rank ninth with 61 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 46 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Chicago

Edmonton and Chicago Stats

On average, the Oilers post 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).

The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Oilers are 23rd in goals allowed (3.2).

Edmonton is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.

Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities).

The Oilers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 75 points in 52 games.

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 53 games, with 36 goals and 38 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored seven goals and added 30 assists through 45 games for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen has allowed 88 goals (3.13 goals against average) and recorded 798 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: Day To Day (Foot), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 16 goals and 36 assists in 50 games for Chicago add up to 52 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 45 total points this season. He has scored 29 goals and added 16 assists in 54 games.

Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 31 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 1093 saves while giving up 107 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

