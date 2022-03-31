How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

The Blackhawks head to the sunshine state Thursday night when they take on the Panthers.

The Blackhawks start a two-game road trip to Florida on Thursday when they take on the Panthers. They will head to Tampa Bay on Friday to take on the Lightning in what is going to be a tough two-game stretch.

How to Watch the Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago is coming off two straight tough losses. The Blackhawks blew a three-goal lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday and then blew a four-goal lead to the Sabres in a 6-5 loss on Monday.

The offense has played well but the defense has struggled and Thursday it doesn't get a break as it takes on the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers.

Florida sits at the top of the Atlantic Division with 96 points and is tied with the Hurricanes for the most in the Eastern Conference.

It has been a great year for the Panthers and Thursday, they will be looking to win their fifth game in the last six.

They will head out on the road for a quick two-game road trip after their game with the Blackhawks but will be looking to get a big home win first.

