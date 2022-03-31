Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks head to the sunshine state Thursday night when they take on the Panthers.

The Blackhawks start a two-game road trip to Florida on Thursday when they take on the Panthers. They will head to Tampa Bay on Friday to take on the Lightning in what is going to be a tough two-game stretch.

How to Watch the Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off two straight tough losses. The Blackhawks blew a three-goal lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday and then blew a four-goal lead to the Sabres in a 6-5 loss on Monday.

The offense has played well but the defense has struggled and Thursday it doesn't get a break as it takes on the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers.

Florida sits at the top of the Atlantic Division with 96 points and is tied with the Hurricanes for the most in the Eastern Conference.

It has been a great year for the Panthers and Thursday, they will be looking to win their fifth game in the last six.

They will head out on the road for a quick two-game road trip after their game with the Blackhawks but will be looking to get a big home win first.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17987735
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988090
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987327
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16238021
Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_15880448
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988209
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 2, ATP Quarterfinal 4

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy