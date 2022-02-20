Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates between Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL action will see the Florida Panthers (34-10-5) take the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8), starting at 3:00 PM ET at United Center. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Chicago Stats

The Panthers are scoring 4.1 goals per game (first in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.3 (24th).

The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).

Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +61 (+1.2 per game).

Chicago is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 37 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 32 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

The Panthers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 68 points. He has 17 goals and 51 assists this season.

Sam Reinhart is another of Florida's top contributors through 46 games, with 17 goals and 29 assists.

Aaron Ekblad's season total of 45 points has come from 12 goals and 33 assists.

In 34 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 83 goals (2.53 goals against average) and has racked up 946 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 34 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 46 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.8 shots per game, shooting 6.8%.

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 41 points this season, with 29 goals and 12 assists.

Seth Jones' three goals and 28 assists add up to 31 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 1042 saves while giving up 100 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.