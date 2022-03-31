Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (45-15-6) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Chicago

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: BB&T Center

BB&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Chicago

Favorite Moneyline Total Panthers -347 7

Florida and Chicago Stats

The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.5 against).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.7 goals per game (25th in league), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).

In terms of goal differential, Florida is +77 on the season (first in NHL).

Chicago has a -53 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Panthers have scored 49 goals (on 23.0% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 46 (killing off 75.7% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 78 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 57 assists in 63 games (playing 21:33 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 64 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 38 goals and 26 assists.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (five goals and 40 assists).

Kevin Lankinen has played 20 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 542 saves and an .886 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol), Kirby Dach: Day To Day (Illness)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has been vital to Florida this season, with 93 points in 66 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 66 points (1.2 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 37 assists.

Sam Reinhart has scored 24 goals and added 39 assists through 63 games for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1158 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

