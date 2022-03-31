Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (45-15-6) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Panthers
-347
7
Florida and Chicago Stats
- The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Blackhawks are scoring 2.7 goals per game (25th in league), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).
- In terms of goal differential, Florida is +77 on the season (first in NHL).
- Chicago has a -53 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Panthers have scored 49 goals (on 23.0% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 46 (killing off 75.7% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 78 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 57 assists in 63 games (playing 21:33 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has totaled 64 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 38 goals and 26 assists.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (five goals and 40 assists).
- Kevin Lankinen has played 20 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 542 saves and an .886 save percentage.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol), Kirby Dach: Day To Day (Illness)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has been vital to Florida this season, with 93 points in 66 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 66 points (1.2 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 37 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has scored 24 goals and added 39 assists through 63 games for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1158 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
